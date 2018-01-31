Michelle Obama Dishes To Ellen About Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift

Mystery solved.

Former first lady Michelle Obama revealed to Ellen DeGeneres what was inside the Tiffany box she received from Melania Trump on Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day. Obama’s perplexed expression and inability to find a place to put the box generated some laughs, and the contents apparently remained unknown until now.

“It was a lovely frame,” Obama told DeGeneres in a preview clip of her sit-down with the talk show host to air Thursday.

Let’s rewind to Inauguration Day in January 2017 for a moment. Melania Trump presented the Tiffany & Co. box to Obama at the White House before the ceremony. Watch the awkwardness ensue.

And remember that look?

Michelle looked into the camera like Jim does in The Office 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J1CXrFaKHB — Jesse ひ (@jessthesav) January 20, 2017

“Well, there’s all this protocol,” Obama said to DeGeneres in the footage posted by People. “I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like, OK.”

Obama acknowledged that she was a bit flummoxed by the presentation. “What am I supposed to do with this gift? And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box.”

Barack Obama stepped in to smooth out the awkwardness.