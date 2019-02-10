ROBYN BECK via Getty Images US singer-songwriter Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, former First Lady Michelle Obama and US singer Jennifer Lopez walk on stage during the 61st Annual Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

The 2019 Grammy Awards started off with a bang Sunday night.

Alicia Keys began her opening monologue by bringing out an iconic cast of women, including former first lady Michelle Obama. Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Lopez joined as well to share what music has done for them over the years.

“They said I was weird. That my look, my choices, my sound, that it wouldn’t work. But music told me not to listen to them,” Lady Gaga said to the cheering crowd.

Lopez added that music gave her “a reason to dance” and brought her the success she has today.

“It reminds me of where I come from but it also reminds me of all the places I can go,” she continued. “Music has always been the place we can all feel truly free.”

Pinkett Smith reminded the crowd that we “express our pain, power and progress through music.”

Obama barely got a word in before the audience erupted in applause. The former first lady paused before dropping some wisdom on the crowd.

.@MichelleObama makes a surprise appearance at the #GRAMMYs: "Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves: our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in" https://t.co/pEHw6h7hdE pic.twitter.com/AE9y2PG6Wy — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 11, 2019

“Music has always helped me tell my story... whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys,” she said. “It allows us to hear one another. To invite one another in.”

Keys closed out the historic moment, telling the crowd, “Tonight we celebrate the greatness in each other. All of us,” later adding, “Who runs the world?”

Watch the iconic moment in its entirety below.

Obama posted a photo of the historic group on Instagram after her surprise appearance, writing that she was “thrilled” to share the stage with such amazing women.

“For me, a big part of friendship is showing up for your girls ― whether that’s for a birthday, a quick catch-up after work, or a major milestone,” Obama wrote to Lady Gaga, Pinkett Smith, Lopez and Keys. “So I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs. She is one of the most genuine, caring, and thoughtful people I know ― there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music!”

People on Twitter, obviously, freaked out over Obama’s appearance at the Grammys.

“There are world famous pop stars in the audience hyperventilating over Michelle Obama,” Twitter user Charlotte Clymer wrote. “That really says it all.”

Another user added: “I literally screamed when Michelle Obama got on stage at the # Grammy2019.”

Scroll below to read more reactions from Twitter users.

There are world famous pop stars in the audience hyperventilating over Michelle Obama. That really says it all.#GRAMMYs — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 11, 2019

Michelle Obama better take home a Grammy. #GRAMMYs — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) February 11, 2019

Everyone freaking out when they see Michelle Obama at the #GRAMMYs is the most relatable thing that’s ever happened at the Grammys — Jess Davidson (@DavidsonJess22) February 11, 2019

I literally screamed when Michelle Obama got on stage at the #Grammy2019



I can die happy now — GoddessofBooks // Book Blogger (@GodsofBooks) February 11, 2019

Soon as Michelle Obama started speaking #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/01D3sFjMVa — Stephanie Williams ✨⚡️ (@lovelyStep2) February 11, 2019

I wish the Grammys were just 3 and a half hours of everyone in the Staples Center applauding Michelle Obama — Sydney McDevitt (@sydmcdevitt) February 11, 2019

Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga on stage together. I am complete. #Grammy2019 #GagaGrammys — Stacy Nicolau (@sturkel) February 11, 2019