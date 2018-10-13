Meghan Trainor And Kelly Clarkson Photobombed Michelle Obama

Photobombs don’t get much more epic than this.

Pop stars Meghan Trainor and Kelly Clarkson couldn’t resist jumping into the shot when Michelle Obama posed for pictures during the “Today” show’s celebration of the International Day of the Girl in New York City on Thursday.

“It was like the coolest days of our lives,” Trainor told Jimmy Fallon on Friday night’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” explaining how she “yelled at” Clarkson to “photobomb this, get in every single picture you can.”

Just like this:

Debra L Rothenberg via Getty Images

Model Karlie Kloss ― who Trainor and Clarkson photobombed alongside actors Zendaya and Freida Pinto and activist Monica Nyiraguhabwa ― also posted a snap of the prank to Instagram:

Trainor told Fallon that she failed to keep her cool when finally coming face-to-face with the former first lady on stage. “I looked at her and screamed ’this is the greatest day of my life,” she revealed.

Check out the interview above, and more photos from the day below:

NBC via Getty Images

Raymond Hall via Getty Images

Roy Rochlin via Getty Images

Patricia Schlein/Star Max via Getty Images