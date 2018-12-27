Michelle Obama Named 'Most Admired Woman' In Annual Gallup Survey

Former first lady Michelle Obama has been named this year’s “most admired woman” in Gallup’s annual poll, marking the first time in 17 years that Hillary Clinton didn’t nab the top spot.

The annual survey, conducted Dec. 3-12 this year, asks Americans to name the man and the woman living anywhere in the world they most admire. The question is open-ended so participants can write in whomever they choose.

About 15 percent of survey participants named Michelle Obama this year. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey came in second with 5 percent of the votes.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, a former secretary of state and a former first lady, tied for third place with current first lady Melania Trump. They each received 4 percent.

Winning most admired man this year was Michelle Obama’s husband, former President Barack Obama. The 44th president has won the title for 11 consecutive years, garnering 19 percent of the votes this year.

President Donald Trump came in second with 13 percent of the votes. Former President George W. Bush and Pope Francis tied for third, with each receiving 1 percent.