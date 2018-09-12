Michelle Obama's Book Tour May Be Coming To An Arena Near You

I’m done with my book! I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’d like to share my story of BECOMING—the plainness, the blemishes, the crazy turns—with you on my book tour, beginning 11/13 in Chicago. Go to https://t.co/dVXmPri4OS to find out how to get tickets. #IAmBecoming pic.twitter.com/jmlbh19RXG

Former first lady Michelle Obama will be embarking on a 10-city tour to promote her memoir, Becoming, that will be more like a rock group’s concert tour supporting a new album than the usual book tour.

She will appear in arenas across the country for “An Intimate Conversation With Michelle Obama,” produced by Live Nation, which is known for promoting concerts for such artists as Cher, Paul McCartney, Rihanna and Pink.

The appearances will “feature intimate and honest conversations between Mrs. Obama and a selection of to-be-announced moderators,” according to an announcement from Live Nation and the book’s publisher, Penguin Random House’s Crown Publishing Group.

“It’s a big day for me because I am finished with my book. My memoir, called Becoming, is coming out on Nov. 13, and I can’t wait to share it with the world,” Obama said in a video posted Wednesay on Twitter.

“Over this time that I’ve been out of the White House, I’ve had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time,” she said. “And I spent some time really thinking about the people, and the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today. And I am proud of what I’ve created. I’m proud because it is candid, it’s honest, it is totally and utterly me.”

She added that she was also a little nervous because the memoir is so candid.

In addition, she said, “I’m hoping that, because of this book, others feel the power of their own voice and their own story. Not in the big moments, but in the little things, the small moments, the bumps, the bruises, the highs and the lows — because those are the things that make us uniquely who we are.”

The tour dates all fall after the midterm elections ― Nov. 13 to Dec. 17.

And the tickets may be hard to come by. People interested in buying tickets need to register as a “verified fan” with Ticketmaster by 7 p.m. Eastern time Sept. 18. Selected individuals will be permitted to purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. (local venue time) on Sept. 20. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 21.

The cities on the book tour are Chicago, Los Angeles, Washington, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, andSan Jose, California.

The tour schedule: