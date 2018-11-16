Jimmy Kimmel encouraged former first lady Michelle Obama to cut loose on his show Thursday.

To help her along, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host provided Obama with some statements she could couldn’t say when she was in the White House.

Obama, continuing a promo blitz for her memoir Becoming, gamely read them aloud.

And we learned so much ― about her true diet, her Netflix password pilfering, and an embarrassing problem identifying certain family members.