Michelle Obama Appears To Diss Trump: I Use Twitter 'Like A Grownup'

Michelle Obama doesn’t need to overtly zing President Donald Trump about his tweeting habits.

The former first lady can throw shade at him the subtle way.

On Tuesday, she appeared to take another jab at the constant Twitter posts of the chief executive, saying she used social media “like a grownup.”

“I don’t just tweet off the top of my head, which I don’t encourage people to do ― especially kids,” Obama said during a panel at Klick Health’s MUSE New York event, People reported.

Obama, who noted that she has a “committee” check out her tweets before publishing them, added: “How many kids do you know that the first thing that comes off the top of their head is the first thing they should express? You know? It’s like, ‘Take a minute. Talk to your crew before you put that [out there] and then spell check and check the grammar.’”

After a similar apparent dig at Trump in November, Obama on Tuesday told attendees that kids who believe unedited “telling it like it is” is the best approach on social media are being “rude.”

“But yes I use social media,” she said, per People. “But I use it like a grownup.”