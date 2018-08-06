Michelle Obama Will Hit The Road For Voter Registration Drive This Fall

Former first lady Michelle Obama will tour the country in September for a week of events encouraging people to vote in the midterm elections.

Obama announced the Sept. 22-29 “week of action” in a video on Monday, which was the 53rd anniversary of the signing of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The Voting Rights Act makes our democracy stronger, giving every American, from all walks of life, the right to vote. But the work is far from finished. Join me and @WhenWeAllVote for a Week of Action to get folks registered and ready to spread the word. https://t.co/C4obhrVHLp https://t.co/aAb1dS80Yv — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 6, 2018

“Sometimes it’s easy to forget all the work it took to get this law passed. All the organizing and marching. All the volunteers who registered voters. All the folks who, even if they knew they’d be turned away at the polls, stood up time and again for their right to vote,” Obama says in the video. “Today, we want to honor their legacy and continue their work to ensure that every eligible American casts their vote. Work that is far from finished.”

The week of action is part of When We All Vote, a nonpartisan voter registration initiative that Obama launched last month with a team of A-list celebrities, including actor Tom Hanks, singer and actress Janelle Monáe, and “Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

In the video, Obama does not specify which of the events she plans to attend. The When We All Vote gatherings are scheduled in cities around the country, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston, Miami, Detroit and Pittsburgh.