Michelle Rodriguez Says Liam Neeson Isn't A Racist Because He's Kissed Viola Davis

Michelle Rodriguez has come out to defend her “Widows” co-star Liam Neeson with a bizarre reason for why she believes he isn’t racist.

“It’s all fuckin’ bullshit. Liam Neeson is not a racist,” said Rodriguez at the amfAR Gala in New York on Wednesday, according to Vanity Fair.

“Dude, have you watched Widows?” the actress continued. “His tongue was so far down Viola Davis’s throat. You can’t call him a racist ever. Racists don’t make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue — so deep down her throat. I don’t care how good of an actor you are. It’s all bullshit. Ignore it. He’s not a racist. He’s a loving man. It’s all lies.”