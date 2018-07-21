ENTERTAINMENT
Michelle Wolf's 'ICE' Recruitment Video Borders On Brilliant

The host of Netflix's "The Break" has an interesting take on what ICE is.
By Andy McDonald

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better know as ICE, has been under fire for aggressively rounding up immigrants for deportation, many of whom have committed no crime.

However, like any organization, it still needs people to make it work. 

Michelle Wolf, host of Netflix’s “The Break,” created this video to entice potential recruits, especially those with little education or experience ― even people with previously diagnosed anger issues.

It all adds up to a pretty ruthless take on what ICE is.

HuffPost

