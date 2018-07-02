Michelle Wolf Urges People To Heckle Ivanka Trump In A Very Specific Way

Comic Michelle Wolf is doubling down on Rep. Maxine Waters’ controversial call to heckle members of President Donald Trump’s administration when they’re out in public.

“You can’t just casually harass these people. You have to insult them specifically,” Wolf said on her Netflix show “The Break.” “You’ve got to hit their deepest insecurities with the hot venom of a teenager from a broken home.”

Then, Wolf offered a how-to guide on what to say and do to key GOP figures, including EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). But she saved her hottest venom for Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and a White House adviser.

“If you see Ivanka on the street, first call her ‘Tiffany.’ This will devastate her,” Wolf said, adding:

“Then, talk to her in terms she’ll understand. Say, ‘Ivanka, you’re like vaginal mesh. You were supposed to support women, but now you have blood all over you and you’re the center of a thousand lawsuits.’”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant last month because of her work in the administration. That led Waters to urge supporters to confront other administration officials in public.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” Waters said. “And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”