Michelle Wolf's Netflix Show Trailer Came Out This Weekend Too

Michelle Wolf had a busy weekend.

Wolf created some controversy delivering jokes at the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday. Some believe her jokes — told at an event meant to celebrate the First Amendment, mind you — were too vulgar or insulting.

With the media microscope on her, what better time to release a trailer for a new show?

This weekend Netflix released a trailer for her weekly series “The Break With Michelle Wolf.” New episodes of the show —which features jokes, sketches and celebrities — will come out on Sundays starting May 27.