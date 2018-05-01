Here's What You Missed While The Internet Was Obsessed With Michelle Wolf

Believe it or not, other things have been happening the past few days besides Michelle Wolf’s comedy routine at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.
An endless number of tweets, reports, think pieces and punditry have dwelled on the comedian’s Saturday night act, focused primarily on whether she was too mean to members of President Donald Trump’s administration.
While the debate has raged over the significance of Wolf’s comedy on the state of the nation, other things have been going on. Here’s some of what you may have missed:
A U.S. service member was killed in an attack in Afghanistan.
Arizona teachers are on strike.
Oklahoma advanced an adoption bill that could discriminate against same-sex couples.
Hawaii is set to ban gay conversion therapy.
Workers at Burgerville in Portland, Oregon, voted to unionize, becoming the first fast-food union in the country.
The Justice Department removed language about press freedom and racial gerrymandering from its manual providing guidance to federal prosecutors.
Medicaid expansion is moving forward in Idaho.
Two top officials at the Environmental Protection Agency resigned amid ethics scandals.
A caravan of hundreds of Central Americans has reached the U.S.-Mexico border, and some of them have started applying for asylum.
Puerto Rico is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Maria, which devastated the island in September.
Flint residents still don’t think their water is safe.