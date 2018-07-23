COMEDY
Michelle Wolf Proclaims Serena Williams 'The LeBron James Of Tennis'

Serena Williams losing to Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon "is the most impressive thing an athlete has ever done."
By Carla Baranauckas

If you think Serena Williams has lost a step in her tennis game, don’t tell Michelle Wolf. The comedian proclaimed Williams “the LeBron James of tennis.”

Then again, maybe Wolf meant that LeBron James is the Serena Williams of the NBA.

On her Netflix show “The Break,” Wolf pointed out that Williams has done a number of things that James has not. The tennis star carried a baby for nine months, had an emergency C-section, suffered blood clots, a pulmonary embolism, postpartum depression “and showed up with a flawless white manicure.”

Check out the video to see why Wolf thinks being a woman in sports sucks.

