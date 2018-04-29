Comedian Michelle Wolf took the bold route during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday night.

She roasted those in ― and out ― of the room, focusing on President Donald Trump’s questionable wealth, slamming Democrats for not doing anything, and going after Trump administration officials who attended.

Kellyanne Conway, a target of Wolf’s jabs, was expressionless as the comedian suggested journalists stop bringing Conway on their news shows.

“If you don’t give her a platform, she has nowhere to lie,” Wolf said. “It’s like that old saying: If a tree falls in the woods how do we get Kellyanne under that tree?

“I’m not suggesting she gets hurt,” Wolf clarified. “Just stuck.”

Check out Wolf’s boldest moments during the 30-minute roast below.

1. When she wanted her appearance to be over, like a porn star “when she’s about to have sex with a Trump.”

The comedian started the roast by getting straight to the point.

2. When she was “starstruck” over Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her “perfect smoky eye.”

“Maybe she’s born with it. Maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

3. When she said Trump’s personal lawyer is the only person who can shut her up.

“It’s 2018 and I am a woman. So you cannot shut me up unless you have Michael Cohen wire me $130,000.”

4. When she hit Trump where it hurts the most.

“Mr. President, I don’t think you’re very rich. Like, you might be rich in Idaho, but in New York, you’re doing fine,” Wolf said, before leading the audience in a back-and-forth on how broke Trump really is.

"Mr. President, I don't think you're very rich. Like, you might be rich in Idaho, but in New York, you're doing fine."



5. When she reminded everyone what’s going on in Flint, Michigan.

It’s been four years.