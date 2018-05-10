Michelle Wolf Renews Hostilities With Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Comedian Michelle Wolf remains totally unbowed by the backlash to her White House Correspondents’ Association dinner set.

So much so that on Wednesday’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Wolf threw out some more gags about White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“It went great, and every single person loved it,” Wolf joked to Meyers about her performance at the April 28 event. “Actually, Sarah Huckabee Sanders called me and she was like, ‘I loved it so much. I got every joke.’”

Meyers feigned surprise, and Wolf, who used to work on “Late Night,” replied with a turn of phrase recently used by Sanders herself: “Well, you know, you give the best information you have at the time.”

Wolf caused controversy at the dinner for saying Sanders “burned facts” to create the “perfect smokey eye.” Critics interpreted the line as an attack on Sanders’ physical appearance, but Wolf later insisted it was solely “about her despicable behavior.”

Check out Wolf’s WHCA dinner comments about Sanders below: