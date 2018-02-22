Comedian Michelle Wolf Will Headline The White House Correspondents' Dinner

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Thursday that comedian Michelle Wolf will headline the group’s annual dinner on April 28.

Wolf has worked on both “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” In 2017, she debuted her first HBO standup special, “Nice Lady.” She’s expected to launch a weekly Netflix show later this year.

It’s still unclear whether President Donald Trump will attend this year’s dinner after breaking tradition and skipping the event last year. He has said he will be attending the Gridiron Club dinner, another annual gathering of the D.C. press corps that he skipped in 2017.

Historically, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been a bit of a roast of the current commander in chief, and few would characterize Trump as having a thick skin.