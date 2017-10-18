'Star Trek' Actress Would Use 'Years Of Martial Arts Training' On Harvey Weinstein

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein better not cross paths with Michelle Yeoh.

The 55-year-old Malaysian actress, who stars in the TV series “Star Trek: Discovery,” told the Associated Press on Tuesday that she would have unleashed “years of martial arts training” on Weinstein if he tried to sexually harass her, as he is accused of doing to a number of women in the entertainment industry.

In a statement to the AP, Yeoh said that she was aware Weinstein was a bully, but didn’t know about his alleged sexually abusive behavior.

“Any man who treats women with such disrespect and contempt should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Yeoh, who starred in the 1997 James Bond film “Tomorrow Never Dies.”

“I knew he was a bully and not always honorable. I wasn’t exposed to this side of him, otherwise he would have experienced the full effect of years of martial arts training.”

Miramax, the production company founded by Weinstein and his brother Bob, also produced five of Yeoh’s earlier films, including “Supercop,” in which she co-starred with Chan in 1996, and the 1996 Hong Kong action film “Yes, Madam.”