Mick Meaney, Founder of Profit Copilot, Shares His Entrepreneurial Story And Gives Future Predictions of Online and Offline Marketing Trends

Hi Mick! Thank you for the interview today. I’m excited that you will be sharing your story and dropping some business wisdom for our readers. Please share your background with us to begin.

Back in the 90’s I started a career in web design and SEO, and started my own blog when I became a lone parent.

Eventually I found that I enjoyed the sales and marketing side of blogging, more than the actual blogging. So I created Profit Copilot to share my journey with other bloggers who want to grow their audience and monetize their sites.

That sounds like training that could help thousands of people create additional income for themselves. Kudos to you. Can you share with us what your business all about?

I provide step by step training to bloggers and digital marketers, to help them increase their traffic, grow their audience, and get more sales.

There are a lot of online marketing coaches out there. So how do you differentiate yourself from others in your field?

Because I have around 20 years experience, the advice I share comes from real world experience.

My strategies have been battle-tested through trial and error, so I not only show people what works but also what they should avoid, so they don’t make the same mistakes that I have.

I would take real world experience over formal classroom training any day! I love that you walk people through your process step-by-step. You shared that you learned how to be successful by first making some errors. What was the biggest hurdle in building your business and how did you overcome it?

That’s a good question. Being self-employed is great, but I was foolishly thought that ‘motivation’ was needed to get the work done.

As soon as I switched ‘motivation’ for ‘discipline’, things started to click into place.

Motivation is not your friend. It gives you an easy way out. It gives you an excuse to procrastinate. Motivation gives you a reason fail.

Discipline however, doesn’t care how you feel. It demands you get up and focus, even when you don’t want to. Discipline gets the work done.

Yes! Discipline is the name of the game for self-employment. There is no boss telling you what to do, which can be a blessing and curse if one is not organized and disciplined on a daily basis. Great wisdom Mick. We are entering an era where everyone is interested in multiple income streams. How does one decide on a business to pursue?

When you find the overlapping points between your interests, your skills and what people are buying, it’s a pretty good indication that something is going to be profitable, and enjoyable for you.

I totally agree Mick. Passion plus demand equals profits. What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to your industry?

Spend more time building your email list than building social media pages. Be selective about who you work with. Focus more on what you can give, than what you can get.

How do you see marketing change in the next decade?

I think the lines between online marketing and offline marketing will continue to blur, as data-mining becomes more sophisticated.

This will allow for personalized sale experiences, as both your online activities and offline activities are merged to create a more detailed picture of your shopping habits.

Such a great prediction! I see that happening too. Thank you so much for all of the knowledge you shared today Mick. How can you be reached if someone is interested in your training or collaboration opportunities?