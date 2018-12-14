POLITICS
12/14/2018 06:19 pm ET

Twitter Users Warn Mick Mulvaney On The Dangers Of Being Trump's Chief Of Staff

One Twitter user compared being Trump's chief of staff to being chief steward on the Titanic.
headshot
By David Moye

Mick Mulvaney may have become the acting White House Chief of Staff, but Twitter users have a message for the former director of the Office of Management and Budget: Be careful what you wish for.

President Donald Trump announced Mulvaney’s new position on Friday via ― where else? ― Twitter.

 

Twitter users immediately chimed in with snark, speculation and lots of suggestions for the new chief of staff. 

 

Some people had questions.

Others had advice for Mulvaney.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Photoshopped Pics Of Trump Cabinet Members Crying Are Oddly Satisfying
headshot
David Moye
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Mick Mulvaney
Twitter Users Warn Mick Mulvaney On The Dangers Of Being Trump's Chief Of Staff
CONVERSATIONS