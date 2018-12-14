Twitter Users Warn Mick Mulvaney On The Dangers Of Being Trump's Chief Of Staff

Mick Mulvaney may have become the acting White House Chief of Staff, but Twitter users have a message for the former director of the Office of Management and Budget: Be careful what you wish for.
President Donald Trump announced Mulvaney’s new position on Friday via ― where else? ― Twitter.
Twitter users immediately chimed in with snark, speculation and lots of suggestions for the new chief of staff.
Some people had questions.
Others had advice for Mulvaney.
