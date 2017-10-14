Micro-aggressions at the movies.

I’m standing behind a Latino couple at a movie theater, waiting to season my popcorn.

“Look, honey, these popcorn flavors do not have wires attached to them.”

“What?”

“Yeah, they are not attached to anything.”

The boyfriend smiled at the amazement in his girlfriend’s eyes.

I said, “Yeah, they only have wires in our ‘hood.”

I heard them laughing as they walked away. I freely flavored my popcorn. I thought to myself, we are not in Kansas anymore.

I got back to the seats that we had reserved, big lazy boy seats. I like going to this particular theater because of these seats. If you are 6’7” and 300 pounds you appreciate comfort. You can electronically lean back and the foot rest comes up to make sure you are ultimately comfortable. These seats are so comfortable that people fell asleep in the middle of the movie, including myself. But it saddens me that I have to go to this mall with these people for comfort. Nobody looks like me in this mall. I can only speculate that if they did, the majority of these people would go farther north in Scottsdale. The theaters in Tempe that I go to do not have lazy boy seats. Those are the theaters we are accustomed to. The ones that have the wires securing the popcorn seasonings.

So I sit down and started talking to my wife about the conversation I overheard and the Latino couple who could not believe the seasoning was not wired to the counter. We are used to trying to season our popcorn, wrestling the damn wire that nearly knocks down my popcorn and drink. The crazy thing is that it is the same chain of theaters. So the differences are not a mistake but a policy. I was most amazed that the beautiful young Latinos did not see the differences the way I did. They seemed to marvel. As if they had traveled to a different country or were looking at the ocean for the very first time.

The first time I heard the word microaggression was at a multicultural conference at Columbia University in New York. But I had, of course, known about inequality since I was very young. I knew that the parks that were north of Indian School road had nice tennis courts and nicer sports facilities. I knew that the municipal swimming pool in north Scottsdale has a lazy river and the south Scottsdale pool does not. I know that high schools in the north of Scottsdale have libraries in them and southern schools do not. But god damn, we cannot even be trusted with popcorn seasonings.