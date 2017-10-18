Middle-Aged Bullying: You're Not Alone

A half-empty soda can really leaves a sting when it hits you hard enough. Did you know the best body part to endure a can-o-wallop is the upper-arm area? See, when it hits the arm, it’s more about the mess it leaves on your clothing and the bruising of the ego. But the physical pain is surprisingly tolerable.

When I graduated from high school and headed off to college, I was certain this type of school hallway bullying would be a thing of the past for me. Adiós! Good riddance! Buh-bye now!

And, for 18 years, I was right. No soda cans to my arms or baseball bat swings to my car; no prank calls; no laughing and name calling. That secret of feeling less than had packed its bags, started its hot rod, and was ready to fade into the sunset...until.

Until it crept back in during a time of complete vulnerability on my part. (Did you know bullies come in 35-year-old bodies, too? You did? Why didn’t you tell me?)

It was August. Hot, humid, and I had a zit the size of a small mountain sitting proudly on my chin. (Because wrinkles aren’t enough in your thirties, I guess?) The Project Pawsitive team and I had just made the three-hour trek to northern New England for the first in our power-punched trifecta of animal rescue renovations (three renovations in two months). My body and mind were riding on fumes after 350 hours of personal prep work to raise the $30,000 needed to make an impact on the lives of these animals and the volunteers who care for them.

We pulled up the mile-long driveway of the wildlife center rescue, parked our cars, and had a quick team meeting. A (former) team member brought a friend. And, I was happy to have her. Note: was.

A shift in the dynamics in our well-oiled machine of a group took hold pretty quickly. I didn’t think she was laughing directly at me...until. Until later that night when I was reviewing the raw footage we filmed at the renovation. Her voice in the background as the videographer filmed some landscape. The words she said about me were so embarrassing. Hurtful. I lowered my head and cried as I replayed her laugh. That night, I believed her words over my own.

She was along for another renovation after that. Why? I needed the help from the team member who brought her and the animals were more important than my hurt.

The difference between bullying in high school and bullying for me now is that I can reset a lot more quickly. Yes, I had nights where I questioned myself and felt terribly about myself because of her, but that reset button comes a lot faster now. Someone taught me what other people say about me has nothing to do about me - yet, everything to do about them. And, when it comes down to it - I’m happy with me. I’m doing what I truly believe is my purpose in life. What I am here to do. No one can take that away with ugly words or soda cans. No one can take away the amazing things that makes you - you. And, when they try - it’s because it’s the only way for them to release their insecurities.

Perhaps that’s how we squash the bullies when we’re young too. What if we’re taught that when someone says something - it is a representation of them - not us. If that took hold and became common knowledge, it’d be a lot harder for the bullies to hide behind their words and actions and blame. Maybe we should start that movement right now?

So, if there is someone out there trying to make you feel less than, remember, that’s about them - not you!