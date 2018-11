Voters have taken to Twitter to share how they feel ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections compared to when they cast their ballot in the 2016 presidential election.

The ‘Me voting in 2016 vs. Me voting in 2018’ meme has quickly exploded on the social media platform as Americans gear up to vote in the first nationwide elections of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Boy, what a difference two years can make.

We’ve rounded up a few of the best ones:

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/sAI7foXM1V — Brian Scully is VOTING ON 11/6 (@brianscully) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018. pic.twitter.com/Qgvezg8hni — Sean Carroll (@seanmcarroll) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/txbWHFrURe — 🌊 John Bachir 🌊 (@johnjoseph) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 Vs me voting in 2018. pic.twitter.com/FknC08KNYY — F☠️zzie Scare (@Fozziebare) November 6, 2018

voting in 2016 vs. voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/xvnBXpKV7m — The Late Late Show (@latelateshow) November 5, 2018

Voting in 2016 vs. voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/DwAdEwax8y — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. Me if we don't vote in 2018 #VoteTuesday pic.twitter.com/HY4WJOuzrP — Whitney Friedlander (@loislane79) November 5, 2018

Me as a non-citizen not being able to vote in 2016 VS me as a citizen voting in my first election in 2018 pic.twitter.com/QHEoQm0qiW — Solomon Georgio (@solomongeorgio) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wM8l1uGvLe — Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/qLY45OtjJn — Ron DelVillano (@rdelvillano) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. me in 2018: pic.twitter.com/NZ8G2JwiXv — Ulysses Bloomsday (@BloomsdayDevice) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs

Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/ewkGP5rRD0 — meh (@mharvey816) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/F02naBljxW — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018.#ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/WkotWHcgiz — Jerry James Stone (@jerryjamesstone) November 5, 2018

My contribution to me voting in 2016 VS me voting in 2018 #midterms2018 #Election2018 pic.twitter.com/oB6qkQ3Lda — Gretchen (@GretchenIsFunny) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/dp4qXcO8Hd — Megan Amram (@meganamram) November 5, 2018