Russian Oligarch Funded 'Troll Farm' To Interfere In 2018 Midterm Elections: Feds

WASHINGTON ― A 44-year-old Russian national working for a Russian oligarch helped run a social media campaign to spread distrust about the American political system ahead of the 2018 elections, federal prosecutors charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Friday.

Elena Alekseevna Khusyaynova, federal prosecutors say, worked as the chief accountant of “Project Lakhta,” which was funded by oligarch Yevgeniy Viktorovich Prigozhin and two of his companies.

“The strategic goal of this alleged conspiracy, which continues to this day, is to sow discord in the U.S. political system and to undermine faith in our democratic institutions,” G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement.

From a Department of Justice press release: