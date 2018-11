Rap trio Migos flashed the cash and dabbed to a classic Whitney Houston song while riding shotgun with James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke.”

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff took “The Late Late Show” host clothes shopping, came up with some new ad libs and remixed iconic tunes in the episode that aired Tuesday night.

But they were less than impressed with Corden’s attempt at switching up their sound with new instruments: