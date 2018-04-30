POLITICS
04/30/2018 05:55 pm ET

Migrant Caravan Reaches The U.S. Border

The Trump administration urged the asylum-seekers not to come.
Threats of prosecution and arrests did not deter hundreds of Central American migrants from coming to the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum.

The migrant caravan reached the border on Sunday after weeks of travel from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. Around 150 people queued up to seek asylum in the U.S. at the San Ysidro port of entry in San Diego, California ― a legal way of coming to the U.S. and asking for help.

The caravan was organized by the nonprofit Pueblos Sin Fronteras to draw attention to the plight of migrants. 

Members of a caravan of Central Americans who spent weeks traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border ask U.S. authorities for asylum
David McNew/Getty Images
Members of a caravan of Central Americans who spent weeks traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border ask U.S. authorities for asylum on April 29, 2018.

But the Trump administration has framed the caravan as a dangerous threat. President Donald Trump sent National Guard troops to the border in response, although they cannot and will not actually interact with the caravan members.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned in public statements that the U.S. would prosecute those who make false immigration claims, help others to do so or enter the country illegally. Nielsen also urged the migrants to stay in Mexico. 

But they came anyway. 

The U.S. did not allow them to make claims right away ― instead, many of them spent the night on the Mexican side of the border. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Sunday it would limit the number of people who could make claims at the San Ysidro port of entry based on capacity. 

Migrants arrive at U.S. ports of entry and seek asylum every day, but this situation is unique because of the caravan’s size, the Trump administration’s aggressive response and the intense media coverage. 

  • Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America sleep near the San Ysidro checkpoint along the United States border.
    Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America sleep near the San Ysidro checkpoint along the United States border.
  • Migrant caravan demonstrators climb the U.S.-Mexico border fence during a rally.
    SANDY HUFFAKER via Getty Images
    Migrant caravan demonstrators climb the U.S.-Mexico border fence during a rally.
  • Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border.
    Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America walk towards the United States border.
  • Caravan members pass by signs marking the way to the United States border.
    Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    Caravan members pass by signs marking the way to the United States border.
  • People climb a section of border fence to look into the U.S.
    David McNew via Getty Images
    People climb a section of border fence to look into the U.S.
  • Children look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park.
    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    Children look through the U.S.-Mexico border wall at Border Field State Park.
  • Adults in the migrant caravan carry small children.
    David McNew via Getty Images
    Adults in the migrant caravan carry small children.
  • People sit on top of the border wall during the March Without Borders at Friendship Park.
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    People sit on top of the border wall during the March Without Borders at Friendship Park.
  • People get ready to spend the night near the San Ysidro checkpoint.
    Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    People get ready to spend the night near the San Ysidro checkpoint.
  • Sleeping&nbsp;near the San Ysidro checkpoint.
    Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    Sleeping near the San Ysidro checkpoint.
  • People climb a section of border fence to look into the U.S.
    David McNew via Getty Images
    People climb a section of border fence to look into the U.S.
  • Caravan members walk toward the United States border and customs facility.
    Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    Caravan members walk toward the United States border and customs facility.
  • Pro-migrant caravan demonstrators rally at the west end of the U.S.-Mexico border.
    Bill Wechter via Getty Images
    Pro-migrant caravan demonstrators rally at the west end of the U.S.-Mexico border.
  • Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America and supporters gather on both sides of the border fence.
    Jorge Duenes / Reuters
    Members of a caravan of migrants from Central America and supporters gather on both sides of the border fence.
  • Pro-migrant caravan demonstrators, including a woman waving a Honduran flag, rally&nbsp;as some people climb the border wall.
    Bill Wechter via Getty Images
    Pro-migrant caravan demonstrators, including a woman waving a Honduran flag, rally as some people climb the border wall.
  • Members of&nbsp;the&nbsp;caravan that traveled across Mexico&nbsp;walk next to the border fence.
    Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    Members of the caravan that traveled across Mexico walk next to the border fence.
  • People&nbsp;sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
    Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
    People sit on the top of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
  • People stand along the border wall to look at the march on the U.S. side of the border at Friendship Park.
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    People stand along the border wall to look at the march on the U.S. side of the border at Friendship Park.
  • People climb a section of border fence to look into the U.S.
    David McNew via Getty Images
    People climb a section of border fence to look into the U.S.
  • A child traveling with a caravan of migrants from Central America sleeps near the San Ysidro checkpoint.
    Edgard Garrido / Reuters
    A child traveling with a caravan of migrants from Central America sleeps near the San Ysidro checkpoint.
  • Central American migrants walk to El Chaparral border crossing.
    GUILLERMO ARIAS via Getty Images
    Central American migrants walk to El Chaparral border crossing.
  • William Rafael Carranza Martinez looks through the border wall before marrying his partner at the beginning of the March With
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    William Rafael Carranza Martinez looks through the border wall before marrying his partner at the beginning of the March Without Borders at Friendship Park.
