Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Miguel has married his longtime girlfriend, model Nazanin Mandi, in a ceremony outside Los Angeles.

The “Python” artist shared photos capturing moments from the wedding on Saturday in an Instagram post published this week.

“So much love and gratitude for everyone that made our special day truly unforgettable,” he wrote. “We love you all.”

Miguel, whose full name is Miguel Jontel Pimental, proposed to Mandi while the two were in the Dominican Republic. Their engagement was confirmed publicly in January 2016.

In a Vogue video, Miguel and Mandi revealed details about the moments they got engaged while on vacation.

“I was in complete shock,” Mandi said. “I did not expect this at all.”

Mandi also shared photos on Instagram from the special day, writing that “timing is everything.”