Mika Brzensiski Shuts Down Michael Wolff Interview During Spat Over Nikki Haley Rumors

Mika Brzezinski, co-host of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” shut down an on-air interview Thursday with “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff after he denied previously suggesting that President Donald Trump had an affair with U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

“I’m going to go as far as to say, you might be having a fun time playing a little game dancing around this, but you’re slurring a woman,” Brzezinski told Wolff before abruptly ending the interview. “It’s disgraceful.”

Rumors about Haley and Trump swirled after Wolff hinted last month on an episode of HBO’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” that he was “absolutely sure” the president was having an affair. He said people should be able deduce who Trump was romantically involved with from a specific paragraph in “Fire and Fury.”

Wolff’s comments sent the internet ablaze, with readers pointing to the line: “The president had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One and was seen to be grooming her for a national political future.”

Haley called the rumors “absolutely not true” in an interview with Politico last week.

Wolff “says that I’ve been talking a lot with the president in the Oval about my political future,” Haley said. “I’ve never talked once to the president about my future and I am never alone with him.”

.@MichaelWolffNYC cut off on @Morning_Joe after claiming he didn't accuse .@nikkihaley of anything. Bizarre segment.



The hosts praised "Fire and Fury" to Wolff's face last month: "The spirit of it was completely true." https://t.co/zmoyrgedL2 pic.twitter.com/JwqoSWeyAf — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 1, 2018

Wolff denied that he fueled the speculation during his appearance Thursday on “Morning Joe.”

“I didn’t go after her,” he said. “And secondly, certainly what I meant is that I found it puzzling that she would deny something she was not accused of.”

When asked if he regrets “inferring anything” about Haley, Wolff denied that he had ever done so.

“What I inferred is that ... many of the people around the president believe he is still involved with various women,” Wolff said.

After Thursday’s interview, Wolff attacked Brzezinski, as well as Joe Scarborough, her “Morning Joe” co-host and fiance, in a series of tweets.

My bad, the President is right about Mika. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

And let me repeat: Nikki Haley has chosen to vociferously deny something she was not accused of. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

The last time I was on Morning Joe off camera Joe and Mika eager to gossip about who Trump might be sleeping with. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) February 1, 2018

Trump has infamously attacked the MSNBC co-host. In June, he referred to her as “low I.Q. Crazy Mika” in one tweet, and said he had seen her “bleeding badly from a face-lift” in another.