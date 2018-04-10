Artist's Neon Signs Showcase The Worst Parts Of Each Social Media Platform

Each social media platform has a different focus, be it Facebook, Snapchat or Twitter. Each platform also has something uniquely annoying about it, and that’s the focus of a digital artist in southeast Michigan.

Mike Campau has created a series called “Antisocial” that depicts the top social media platforms as Vegas-style neon signs.

Each sign is in an empty parking lot, which is supposed to symbolize how each person’s post is both isolated but also in an area that can be seen by many.

The signs, which Campau created digitally, showcase the most irritating aspects of each platform. For instance, the sign for Facebook points out that it’s “the place to go & make everyone think your life is great!”

He’s also harsh on LinkedIn, which he describes as “People I don’t really know endorse me for the things I don’t really do.”

Although Campau makes fun of social media, he insists he’s not a hater.

“I don’t think all social media is terrible. In fact, I gain quite a bit of inspiration from fellow artists,” he told LinkedIn contributor Stephen Blakeman. “I’m exposed to different points of view, I can keep in touch with old friends, make new friends and I can stay current with what is happening around the world. All of which are great things and something that couldn’t have happened 10 years ago.”