People on Twitter have Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s back.

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee (R) tweeted a tasteless joke over the weekend about the 84-year-old justice’s decision not to attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday:

It's not fair that ppl are criticizing Justice Ginsberg for skipping SOTU! Security concerns wouldn't allow her to bring CPAP machine into House Chamber. pic.twitter.com/9GOR4NlHkr — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 28, 2018

He also spelled her surname wrong.

Ginsburg famously nodded off during former President Barack Obama’s State of the Union speech in 2015. She later blamed her dozing on the wine she consumed at a dinner prior to the address.

This time around, Ginsburg isn’t skipping Trump’s address in order to call it an early night. In fact, she’s giving her own talk in Rhode Island as part of a nationwide tour.

Needless to say, Huckabee’s barb did not go down well on Twitter. Even Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) called it “despicable” and “tasteless”:

Today’s #PIPAward goes to @GovMikeHuckabee - so politically intoxicated that he would make this despicable, tasteless joke. Sober up and stop embarrassing yourself and your family. #PIP = politically intoxicated person https://t.co/ktjqTKDyek — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) January 29, 2018

Mike Huckabee tweeted something terrible in an attempt to get uncle Trump to notice him.

It was a cheap shot from a sad man who's been tossed aside like the garbage human he is.

Anyway, here's a photo of him juxtaposed with a lumpy potato with his eyes and jowls on it. pic.twitter.com/GAn680ZIEY — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) January 28, 2018

Mike Huckabee: How awful of SNL to make fun of my daughter for being fat and lying all the time.



Also Mike Huckabee: HuRr DurR JuSticE GiNsBurG iS oLd https://t.co/jsbWfjHkXc — Danny Funaro (@DannyFunaro523) January 29, 2018

This is repugnant garbage. Also, who wants to bet Ruth Bader Ginsburg could hold a plank longer than Mike Huckabee? https://t.co/XGTtfLYmjK — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 28, 2018

A sleeping Ruth Bader Ginsberg can still run intellectual circled around an awake Mike Huckabee. — Paul Gibbs (@entitled2life) January 28, 2018

What is the matter with you? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 29, 2018

Mike Huckabee would wave the white flag of surrender after only a few minutes of Ruth Bader Ginsberg's workout regimen. https://t.co/32xEyKZd9K — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 29, 2018

Mike Huckabee seems intent on trying to one-up Trump in bad behavior. https://t.co/wSVDXnhksS — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 28, 2018

You're disgusting. How christian of you to make jokes about elderly people. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 28, 2018

Hey, Mike. Glad to see you're giving joke-writing another shot. Couple thoughts. https://t.co/WMyK2weqaN — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) January 28, 2018

Here’s Mike Huckabee exposing himself as a piece of garbage - again. https://t.co/OOFUuey1OS — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) January 28, 2018

Well aren't you the clever wit young man. Here, have some balloons. pic.twitter.com/K6FHILN0A8 — racism sniffing cat (@Frank_N_Fruity) January 29, 2018

Despicable tweet. She's more capable and intelligent than the entire Trump administration together. — Leila Couceiro (@leilatwtr) January 29, 2018