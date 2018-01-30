People on Twitter have Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s back.
Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee (R) tweeted a tasteless joke over the weekend about the 84-year-old justice’s decision not to attend President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday:
He also spelled her surname wrong.
Ginsburg famously nodded off during former President Barack Obama’s State of the Union speech in 2015. She later blamed her dozing on the wine she consumed at a dinner prior to the address.
This time around, Ginsburg isn’t skipping Trump’s address in order to call it an early night. In fact, she’s giving her own talk in Rhode Island as part of a nationwide tour.
Needless to say, Huckabee’s barb did not go down well on Twitter. Even Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) called it “despicable” and “tasteless”: