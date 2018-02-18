Olympic Analyst Laments Hockey Player's 'Unfortunate' Domestic Abuse Incident

NHL analyst Mike Milbury referred to one hockey player’s domestic abuse conviction as an “unfortunate incident,” as he offered commentary for NBC’s coverage of the men’s match between Team USA and the Olympics Athletes from Russia on Saturday.

Speaking about OAR player Slava Voynov, Milbury said, “He left a huge void in the Los Angeles Kings’ defense, otherwise may have gone on to win more than the championships they did already.”

“This guy was a special player, and an unfortunate incident left the Los Angeles Kings without a great defenseman,” he added.

Slava Voynov, playing for OAR, was previously an Los Angeles Kings player until he was indefinitely suspended in 2014 following an arrest for domestic violence. After his wife accused him of choking, hitting and pushing her into a television, he pleaded no contest on a misdemeanor charge of corporal injury to a spouse. A judge sentenced him to 90 days in jail.

As commentator Kenny Albert recounted Voynov’s path to becoming a competitor for Team OAR in Pyeongchang, Milbury lamented the “huge void” left on the Kings with Voynov’s absence.

The NBCSN broadcast of the US hockey game just talked about that Russian player Voinov was recently being charged with domestic violence



Don’t tell me that NBC doesn’t talk about athletes’ personal lives!! pic.twitter.com/IPeUf0OoOf — Erik Hall (@HallErik) February 17, 2018

Milbury later defended his comment, arguing he was merely providing context for Voynov’s suspension.

“As I said at the time when he was suspended, the league made the right call, 100 percent,” Milbury said.

Several of Voynov’s OAR teammates have argued he “deserves to be” at the Olympics this year.