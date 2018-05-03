COMEDY
05/03/2018 04:27 am ET

Mike Myers Taunts Donald Trump With Spot-On Impression Of Dr. Harold Bornstein

"May I say, in the long history of talk show hosts, you are the most virile and vigorous one of them all."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Actor Mike Myers put in a star turn as President Donald Trump’s personal physician on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “Austin Powers” star disguised himself as Dr. Harold Bornstein, who on Tuesday claimed that Trump told him what to write in a 2015 letter detailing the then-presidential candidate’s “extraordinary” physical strength and stamina.

“May I say, in the long history of talk show hosts, you are the most virile and vigorous one of them all,” Myers as Bornstein told Jimmy Kimmel, before offering the host “uppers, downers, boner stuff,” and playing a spoof game of “hot and cold” about Trump’s health.

Check out the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel Jimmy Kimmel Live Harold Bornstein Mike Myers
Mike Myers Taunts Donald Trump With Spot-On Impression Of Dr. Harold Bornstein
CONVERSATIONS