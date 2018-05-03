Actor Mike Myers put in a star turn as President Donald Trump’s personal physician on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The “Austin Powers” star disguised himself as Dr. Harold Bornstein, who on Tuesday claimed that Trump told him what to write in a 2015 letter detailing the then-presidential candidate’s “extraordinary” physical strength and stamina.

“May I say, in the long history of talk show hosts, you are the most virile and vigorous one of them all,” Myers as Bornstein told Jimmy Kimmel, before offering the host “uppers, downers, boner stuff,” and playing a spoof game of “hot and cold” about Trump’s health.