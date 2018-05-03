Mike Myers appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday. Naturally, the conversation got around to the recent death of Myers’ costar Verne Troyer, who played Mini-Me in two “Austin Powers” movies.

Myers praised Troyer as a great physical comedian who elevated what was supposed to be a prop role “off the page.”

But the best part of the chat was an anecdote Myers shared about his visit to the White House for a state dinner with President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It basically summed up everything you need to know about how popular Troyer was.

We’ll let Myers explain.

“I met President Obama and he said, ‘Mike, so glad to see you. How’s Mini-Me?’ ... And I said, ‘He’s great.’”

“Then I met Trudeau,” Myers told Kimmel. “He said, ‘Buddy, how’s it going? How’s Mini-Me?’”