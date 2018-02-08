QUEER VOICES
02/08/2018 03:51 am ET

'Hypocrite' Mike Pence Slammed For Tweet Supporting Gay Olympic Athlete

Vice President Pence was called out for his hostility toward LGBTQ issues.

By Ed Mazza

Vice President Mike Pence is being slammed as a “hypocrite” for sending a tweet in support of openly gay U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon on Wednesday. 

Rippon made headlines when he criticized Pence’s longtime hostility toward gay rights issues and has reportedly refused a meeting with the vice president.  However, on Thursday Rippon clarified that he would be willing to meet Pence for an “open conversation,” but only after the Olympics had concluded.

Pence, who in 2006 said marriage equality would lead to “societal collapse,” faced some blowback from his tweet, in which he tagged Rippon and accused the media of “fake news.” 

Here are some of the replies:  

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
6 Reasons Mike Pence Is Terrible For LGBTQ People
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Hate Speech Civil Rights Gay Rights Lgbt Issues Mike Pence
'Hypocrite' Mike Pence Slammed For Tweet Supporting Gay Olympic Athlete

CONVERSATIONS