Mike Pence's Daughter Is 'All For' The Gay Bunny Book That's Trolling Her Dad

Charlotte Pence had a surprising response to the new children’s book about a gay bunny that was released to troll her father, Vice President Mike Pence.

“I’m all for it,” she told Fox Business on Tuesday.

On Monday, the second family published Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President, a story detailing the daily adventures of its pet rabbit. It was written by Charlotte Pence and illustrated by her mother, Karen Pence.

To call out Pence’s historic resistance to LGBTQ rights, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” writer Jill Twiss teamed up with illustrator EG Keller to produce the parody, A Day In The Life Of Marlon Bundo, in which the lead rabbit is gay.

.@charlipence on @iamjohnoliver's parody book on the second family's pet bunny: "His book is contributing to charities that I think we can all get behind... I'm all for it." pic.twitter.com/hEWn4sX95H — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 20, 2018

Charlotte Pence said “imitation is the most sincere form of flattery” when commenting on the competing tome, which has soared above her family’s version in the charts.

“In all seriousness, his book is contributing to charities I think we can all get behind,” she added. “We have two books that are giving to charities that are about bunnies, so I’m all for it really.”

Proceeds from the sales of the Pence’s book will go to programs supporting children with cancer and the fight against human trafficking. The parody book’s proceeds will go to the LGBTQ youth-supporting Trevor Project and the AIDS United charity.

Here’s how Marlon Bundo’s official Instagram account reacted to the competition: