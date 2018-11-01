Mike Pence Tells Rally, 'I'm Kind Of A Big Deal'; Twitter Users Are Skeptical

Being a heartbeat away from the presidency may have gone to Mike Pence’s head ― because he’s comparing himself to Oprah.
During a campaign rally for Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, the vice president pointed out that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams has attracted Oprah Winfrey and Will Ferrell to the state to campaign on her behalf.
“Like, I heard Oprah was in town today. And I heard Will Ferrell was going door to door the other day. Well, I’d like to remind Stacey and Oprah and Will Ferrell — I’m kind of a big deal, too,” Pence told the crowd.
Although Pence was obviously joking since he was paraphrasing a line said by Ron Burgundy, Ferrell’s character in the “Anchorman” films, many Twitter users decided it would be funnier to take his comments seriously.
They were right.