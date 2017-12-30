Neighbors Greet Vacationing Mike Pence With 'Make America Gay Again' Banner

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence was welcomed to Colorado with snow-dusted pines, cool mountain air and a bright rainbow banner with the words, “Make America Gay Again.”
Neighbors who live next door to the Aspen property where Pence and his wife are staying on vacation hung the flag on a pillar fronting the two homes’ shared driveway, according to the Aspen Times.
“You couldn’t miss it,” Pitkin County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Buglione told the newspaper.
Pence is a a long-time opponent of LGBTQ rights. As a member of Congress, he supported “conversion therapy” and said gay marriage would signal “societal collapse.” And as governor or Indiana he signed a law that allowed businesses to discriminate against LGBT people, only to reverse course in the face of widespread criticism.
The LGBTQ banner was hung by the daughters of the couple who live next door, along with one of their girlfriends, according to the Aspen Times. The parents reportedly brought chili and corn muffins to officers and Secret Service agents guarding the home where the vice president is staying.
“They’ve been really nice to us,” Buglione told the publication.