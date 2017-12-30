Neighbors Greet Vacationing Mike Pence With 'Make America Gay Again' Banner

17 Stars Who Came Out As LGBTQ In 2017

Aaron Carter

The pop singer said he felt like “a weight and a burden” had been lifted as <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/aaron-carter-sexuality-twitter_us_598699dce4b0cb15b1bef359">he opened up about his sexuality publicly</a> for the first time in August.<br><br>In an emotional post on Twitter, the 30-year-old star revealed he “started to find boys and girls attractive” as a teen, and had “an experience with a male” who he “worked with and grew up with.”<br><br>Carter elaborated further <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/aaron-carter-embracing-my-bisexuality/id1151561226?i=1000397716855&mt=2" target="_blank">in a December interview</a> with the LGBTQ&A podcast, noting, “I definitely embrace my bisexuality and, you know, it’s still new to me because I just started talking about it, really."<br><br><a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/aaron-carter-sexuality-twitter_us_598699dce4b0cb15b1bef359">Read more here</a>.

Rob Kim via Getty Images