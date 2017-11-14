Mike Pence's NFL Stunt Cost Police Department $14,000

A planned political stunt by Vice President Mike Pence, in which he walked out of an NFL game in protest of players kneeling during the national anthem, cost the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department more than $14,000, new records show.

During an October game between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers, Pence made a show to leave the stadium after he saw players kneel for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” later tweeting that he “will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

The protests by multiple NFL teams and players were first started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in response to police brutality and racial injustice against people of color, primarily black Americans.

Many believed Pence leaving the stadium was a premeditated stunt orchestrated by the White House, costing taxpayers thousands of dollars. That belief was confirmed when President Donald Trump tweeted that he had told Pence to leave once players knelt.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Journalists covering Pence at the time were not allowed in the stadium, told instead to stay in the vans and informed by a staffer that “there may be an early departure from the game,” according to CNN.

Estimates of how much taxpayers spent for the political points were upwards of $88,000, primarily from air travel aboard Air Force 2. But documents obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington show the IMPD spent an additional $14,163 in security costs for the vice president.

The police department spending included multiple teams on the force working traffic and security, as well as overtime costs.