12/11/2018

Twitter Users Mock Mike Pence's Lack Of Emotion During Trump Tantrum

One Twitter user wondered if Pence was being propped up a la "Weekend at Bernie's."
By David Moye

Vice President Mike Pence was more like “Mike Pensive” during the debate President Donald Trump had with Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday at the White House.

Although things got heated between Trump, Schumer and Pelosi, Pence sat through the meeting stoically, with barely a reaction to the bizarre proceedings.

Naturally, Twitter users took notice and needled him mercilessly.

