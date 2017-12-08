Mike Pence's Cat, Pickle, Has Died

Vice President Mike Pence and his family are mourning the loss of their 16-year-old cat, Pickle.

The cat, rescued more than a decade ago, moved to Washington, D.C., with the Pences in January. On Thursday, second lady Karen Pence described Pickle as “very chatty” and “sweet.”

We will all miss Pickle, our very chatty, sweet kitty of 16 years. pic.twitter.com/X4xx8nH6vN — Karen Pence (@SecondLady) December 7, 2017

Pickle is the third Pence family pet to die in the past 14 months, USA Today reported. In June, the family’s 13-year-old cat, Oreo, died. The feline was named after the cookie because of his black and white fur, per The Washington Post. Two weeks before the 2016 presidential election, the Pence family dog, Maverick, died.

A post shared by Charlotte Rose Pence (@charlotterosepence) on Dec 7, 2017 at 9:08am PST

The Pences’ pets were in the news earlier this week after a longtime adviser told The Atlantic that President Donald Trump wasn’t thrilled about the vice president moving to Washington with two cats, a rabbit and a snake.

“He was embarrassed by it; he thought it was so low class,” the adviser told The Atlantic.

However, Pence’s rabbit, Marlon Bundo, has since become a social media star and recently inked a book deal.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen let children pet their rabbit Marlon Bundo, whose book will be out in March 2018.

The bunny even bid farewell to his feline “sister” on Instagram: