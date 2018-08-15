Mike Pence To Missing College Student: 'You're In The Prayers Of Millions'

Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts is “in the prayers of millions of Americans, and she’ll remain there until she comes home.”

According to the Des Moines Register, Pence made the remarks prior to delivering a speech about President Donald Trump’s tax-cutting agenda in Des Moines.

Pence said that as a parent himself, he could not begin to imagine what Tibbetts’ family has been dealing with the past four weeks.

“I just want Mollie’s family to know, you’re on the hearts of every American, and we will continue to work, and we will continue to pray for Mollie’s safe return,” he said.

The vice president also promised to provide “any and all federal support” to local law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation.

Pence’s remarks come a day after Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa announced the reward for information on Tibbetts has grown to more than $366,000. More than 200 donors have contributed to the reward.

Facebook Authorities say Mollie Tibbetts disappeared without a trace on July 18.

Tibbetts, 20, has been missing since the night of July 18, when she went jogging in the rural town of Brooklyn, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines. The FBI has joined the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office in the search for the University of Iowa student.

Authorities earlier this week said they’d like to speak with anyone who was in one of five specific locations in Brooklyn between 5 and 10 p.m. on July 18. The locations are highlighted on a map posted to the website findingmollie.iowa.gov. Investigators launched the website earlier this week.

The highlighted areas of the map include a car wash, a truck stop and two farms.

Asked by a reporter about the importance of the locations, Rick Rahn, special agent in charge at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, responded: “No specific reasons for those certain areas, but we are hoping people look at the map and be able to jog their memory.”

At the time of her disappearance, Tibbetts was dog sitting for the brother of her boyfriend, Dalton Jack.

Jack, 20, lives with his brother and has been dating Tibbetts for nearly three years. Tibbetts regularly spent nights at his Brooklyn home. Jack’s last contact with her was about 10 p.m. July 18, when she sent him a selfie via Snapchat. There was reportedly nothing unusual about the photo.

Jack has been cooperating with investigators and has been ruled out as a suspect because he was working at a construction site 100 miles away, police said.

Authorities said they have received more than 1,500 tips and conducted roughly 500 interviews. They’ve also conducted multiple searches.

Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said authorities must consider the possibility of foul play in the case.

“It is possible that Mollie came into contact with someone who has caused her harm,” he said.

Mortvedt urged the public to notify police if anyone they know has exhibited suspicious behavior.

“Individuals who commit violent crimes often display behavior that is recognized by those with whom they live, work, attend school or are in otherwise close relationships with,” Mortvedt said.

Examples of suspicious behavior, according to Mortvedt, include:

A change in a normal routine like missing school, work or routine engagements Unexpectedly selling a vehicle, taking it to a repair shop or cleaning it An unexplained lack of contact or inability to get in touch with someone on the night of Tibbetts’ disappearance Altering one’s physical appearance, such as growing or removing facial hair Displays of anxiety, stress or irritability

Investigators are planning to hold another press conference on Friday.

Tibbetts is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, about 120 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in gym shorts, a black sports bra and running shoes, according to police. Family members have created a Facebook page to share information about the young woman’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Mollie Tibbetts is asked to contact authorities at (800) 452-1111 or (515) 223-1400, or email tips@poweshiekcosheriff.com.