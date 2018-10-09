'Complicit' Mike Pence Blasted Over 'Freedom Of The Press' Defense Tweet

Vice President Mike Pence faced accusations of hypocrisy on Monday night after he tweeted about the importance of “freedom of the press.”
Turkish authorities believe Khashoggi, who disappeared a week ago after entering Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, was killed inside the consulate. He was known to be critical of Saudi policies.
The irony of Pence’s post was not lost on Twitter users, many of whom accused him of being complicit in President Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on reporters and media outlets’ critical coverage of the administration: