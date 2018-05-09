Mike Pompeo Flubs Kim Jong Un’s Name, Forgets Custom Of Countless Asians

It sounds like Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might not be absolutely clear on the surname of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Pompeo addressed reporters at the Yokota Air Base in Japan this week on the way to North Korea. In discussing the upcoming summit with President Donald Trump, Pompeo referred to the North Korean dictator as “Chairman Un,” rather than “Kim,” the dictator’s actual family name.

Pompeo’s error was widely viewed as a diplomatic flub ― especially since this week’s trip wasn’t even his first to the Hermit Kingdom this year. He made a secret trip to the country when he was still CIA director.

The slip-up drew criticism from those in international relations and media circles.

The 70th United States Secretary of State is on his way to #NorthKorea to hopefully talk to "Chairman Un." 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/jGZTI4lFGm — Ankit Panda (@nktpnd) May 8, 2018

Somebody really needs to have a word with Secretary of State Pompeo before he meets anybody in North Korea. He just referred to Kim Jong-un as “Chairman Un”. That’s like, I dunno, calling Winston Churchill “Prime Minister Spencer” pic.twitter.com/p0s2DRfuJc — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) May 8, 2018

On the plane trip to Pyongyang, when he spoke to reporters @SecPompeo (until recently @CIA director) referred to the #DPRK leader as "Chairman Un." https://t.co/i7GhzDBriX pic.twitter.com/Bk6kcQ4MHo — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 9, 2018

Ok, I have thoughts stemming from Mike Pompeo calling Kim Jong-Un “Chairman Un” & mistaking Un as the surname. The concept of the family name being the “last” name is western-centric. /1 — Jenny Rodrigues (@jennynotjen) May 9, 2018

When covering int’l events like Olympics, I had an editor complain that Korean athletes (or athletes from Asian countries) shouldn’t write their surnames first bc it confused him & didn’t follow “everyone else’s way.” /2 — Jenny Rodrigues (@jennynotjen) May 9, 2018

By the end of what he called “a long day,” Pompeo seemed to have cleaned up his act and called the North Korean leader “Chairman Kim” in speaking to reporters.

Like that of China, Vietnam and some other Asian countries, North and South Korean tradition puts the family name before a person’s given name. Unlike given names in South Korea, however, those in North Korea don’t typically use hyphens in English translation, John Delury, a professor at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, explained to The New York Times.

Pompeo has worked with many Asian leaders in the past who used the same naming practice, so his mistake came as a surprise.

The secretary of state traveled to North Korea to help arrange the historic nuclear summit between that country and the U.S. Trump, who is expected to meet with Kim either later this month or next, tweeted on Wednesday that a specific date and location have been set.