Mike Schultz Created His Own Prosthetic Leg — Now, He’s Headed to Compete in the Paralympic Games.

Mike Schultz lost his leg after a near-death snowmobile accident. He quickly realized that the world of high performance prosthetics was lacking, so he decided to develop and manufacture his own leg. He’s since created his own business, BioDapt. Now, he’s headed to the Paralympic Games to compete in snowboarding. The best part? Over 20 para-athletes will be wearing BioDapt prosthetics.