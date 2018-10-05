'Jersey Shore's' Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Gets 8 Months For Tax Evasion

“Jersey Shore” star Mike Sorrentino was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison for tax evasion.

He has already paid nearly $124,000 in restitution and was fined an additional $10,000.

He said on Instagram after the sentence that he was “very happy to put this behind us,” adding to fans: “Thank you so much for all the Love and Support.”

Sorrentino must surrender to serve his sentence in 30 to 60 days, and he plans to marry his fiancée before then. “Michael accepts the Court’s judgment. He is looking forward to marrying his college sweetheart, Lauren Pesce, next month, and moving forward together after he serves his sentence,” attorney Henry Klingeman said in a statement to E! News.

Prosecutors had sought a 14-month sentence to send a message that tax fraud will be met with “real punishment,” People magazine reported. Sorrentino’s attorney had pressed for no jail time, arguing that Sorrentino, 37, played a minor role in how his taxes were prepared and was suffering at the time from addiction to painkillers. He also emphasized that Sorrentino has gone through rehab to break his addiction and has been sober for 34 months.

Sorrentino appeared in New Jersey federal court in Newark with Pesce and flashed a peace sign as he exited when a reporter asked if he had a message for his fans, People magazine reported. His “Jersey Shore” castmates were also there, including Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Ronnie Margo-Ortiz, DJ Paulie D and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, reported the Asbury Park Press.

Sorrentino must also perform 500 hours of community service and will serve two years of probation after his prison term is up, the New Jersey Advance reported.

Sorrentino was one of the self-described “guidos” among the pack of hard-partying pals featured on MTV’s “Jersey Shore,” which premiered in 2009. He returned for the program reboot, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” now in its second season. His worries about sentencing often surfaced on the new program.

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 after allegedly failing to pay taxes on $8.9 million in income for appearances and endorsement deals from 2010 to 2012. In 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges.