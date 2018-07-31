Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher's Honeymoon Was Anything But Romantic

Going on an RV honeymoon is a very, very risky idea. Just ask Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.

During an appearance on the “The Tonight Show” on Monday, the actress told Jimmy Fallon the wild story of her honeymoon with Kutcher after their 2015 wedding. (Kunis prefaced the story by calling it “a real-life National Lampoon honeymoon” so you know it gets bad.)

It all started when Kunis gave Kutcher a gift card for an RV for his birthday. Pumped to use it, the actor proposed going on an RV trip for their honeymoon, of all things. It only gets less romantic from there: The couple brought their infant daughter, Wyatt, and Kutcher’s parents along on the trip up the California coast.

While her in-laws drove and stayed in what Kutcher had deemed the “Taj Mahal of RVs,” the RV Kutcher and Kunis rode in was slightly less luxe.

“With our 10-month-old, we are in a tin can on wheels,” Kunis said. “That’s how it starts. Eight hours into this, our air conditioner breaks in Bakersfield in 110-degree weather.”

Things took a turn for the worse when the group looked for a place where they could get it repaired.

“We almost died on the side of the road when Apple maps took us on a road — it wasn’t a road,” the “Black Swan” star told Fallon. “It was a fire road on the side of a mountain. We all had to jump out of the vehicle and walk for like three miles while my father-in-law drove the [other] van and Ashton, like, navigated him over gigantic boulders because there had just been a massive flood.”

Fortunately, Kunis’ “wonderful, beautiful” mother-in-law suggested ending the trip at an RV park near wineries in Napa Valley. Unfortunately, she opted to use an outdated travel guide for finding the place instead of the internet.

“An RV park, not in Napa but an hour outside of Napa with two prisons,” Kunis recalled. “Yes, guys, that is where our RV trip ended. My husband looked at me and goes, ‘I quit,’ and I was like, ‘Me too.’ And that was our honeymoon and three years later, we really like each other.’”