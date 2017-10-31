Mila Kunis Clears Up Her 'No Presents For The Kids' Christmas Tradition

Earlier this month, actress Mila Kunis shared that her family’s new Christmas tradition involved “no presents for the kids” from her and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher. Instead, the couple planned on letting the grandparents do the gifting and encouraged others to offer charitable donations in lieu of presents.

Now, Kunis is clarifying she’s not against gifts, but has a good reason for scaling back on the presents.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” with substitute guest host Shaquille O’Neal, Kunis explained that she’s not “anti-gifts” during Christmas or birthdays for her kids, 3-year-old Wyatt and 11-month-old Dimitri. She did note, however, that Wyatt is typically overwhelmed with presents during the holidays. That’s why Kunis and Kutcher are giving her one gift.

“They get so many wonderful gifts from my family and my husband’s family so he and I give her literally one present,” she said.

The star of “A Bad Moms Christmas” later joked that since her son is only 11 months old, he doesn’t understand the idea of gifts and is good to go as long as he’s fed.

“He gets boob and he’s fine,” she said.

During her interview, the actress also told O’Neal what she was for Halloween at the request of her daughter.

“This is what sucks about having a kid is they tell you what to do and you listen,” she said.

It turns out Wyatt wanted her mom to be Queen Elsa from “Frozen,” and Kunis went with it. The choice is particularly funny since Kunis’ “Bad Moms” costar, Kristen Bell, also gave in to her own daughter’s Halloween demands and went as Elsa ― even though Bell is the voice of Princess Anna in the Disney film.