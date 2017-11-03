Mila Kunis Expertly Trolls Mike Pence Every Single Month

Actress Mila Kunis expertly trolls Vice President Mike Pence on a monthly basis.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Conan,” the “Bad Moms” star revealed how she protests against Pence and his policies on limiting access to reproductive health care.

“I disagreed with some of the stuff that Pence was doing and was trying to do,” Kunis told host Conan O’Brien.

To remind Pence that “there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform,” Kunis set up a recurring monthly donation to a particular nonprofit organization in his name.

But it’s one that likely wouldn’t please the conservative politician.