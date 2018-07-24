Mila Kunis Says She's At Fault For Macaulay Culkin Breakup: 'I Was A Dick'

Long before Mila Kunis reunited with her “That ’70s Show” love interest, Ashton Kutcher, Kunis dated “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin for eight years before announcing their split in early 2011.

In a new interview on Dax Shepard’s podcast, “Armchair Expert,” the actress blames herself for their “horrible, horrible breakup.”

“I fucked up,” Kunis admitted. “I was an asshole in my 20s and I’ll be the first to admit it. And that’s something that took me a long time to come out and be like, ‘Yeah, you know what, I was a dick,’ and accept it and I own it now.”

The 34-year-old added, “It’s fucked up what I did. It’s fucked up what I did and it’s fucked up how I did it. When I got to be single I said, ‘I just need to figure myself out.’ I genuinely need to know why I did what I did, and, like, regroup myself as a human being.”

Chris Polk via Getty Images Macaulay Culkin and Mila Kunis.

The “Bad Moms” actress said things are seemingly fine between the two now, according to what she’s heard through mutual friends.

Culkin is currently dating “Social Network” actress Brenda Song and ― as we all know ― Kunis later found love with husband and former co-star Kutcher.

While fans were likely thrilled about Kelso and Jackie’s reunion, there was one person who wasn’t: Kunis’ mother. The actress explained how she broke the news to her mom on Shepard’s podcast.

“We were driving up to Laurel Canyon, and I was like, ‘Mom, I have to tell you I’m dating somebody,’” Kunis said. “And she was like, ‘Oh, tell me! Who are you dating?’ And I was like, ‘You’ve got to brace yourself for this one. I’m dating Ashton Kutcher.’ And she literally was like: ‘Shut the fuck up’ in Russian.”

Jesse Grant via Getty Images Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize on Dec. 3, 2017.

Kunis said that her mom’s reaction likely stemmed from all of the press and rumors after Kutcher split with Demi Moore.

“He was coming off of a divorce. He was post, post, post, way post-divorce but I think there was a lot of misconceptions about the divorce,” she said. “We were crazy neurotic about it keeping it a secret, probably to a massive fault where we alienated so many friends, I’m sure.”

Kunis and Kutcher later wed in 2015. The two have two children together, Wyatt and Dimitri.