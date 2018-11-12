Miley Cyrus 'Completely Devastated' After Losing Home In California Wildfires

﻿Miley Cyrus, who sang lovingly about Malibu, California, on her most recent album, has lost her home in the beachside town to wildfires burning across the state.

The singer wrote that she is “completely devastated” by fires that have killed at least least 31 people and forced thousands to evacuate. The home she shared with fiancé Liam Hemsworth “no longer stands,” she wrote, but she and loved ones are safe.

“I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday night.

“My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong,” she added.

Cyrus purchased her $2.5-million home in Malibu’s oceanside Ramirez Canyon neighborhood in 2016. The residence boasted lush tropical gardens and proximity to Paradise Cove beach.

She thanked firefighters and other emergency responders and urged followers to donate time, money and supplies to those in need.

“I love you more than ever, Miley,” she concluded.

Other celebrities also have been affected by the wildfires. Homes belonging to Gerard Butler, Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer and Neil Young have burned in the Woosley fire raging north of Los Angeles.

Butler, who starred in the movie “300,” shared a photo of his burned-out Malibu home on Instagram.

“Heartbreaking time across California,” he wrote Sunday. “Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters.”